Dragon Ball Super May Be Teasing Gohan’s Role in ‘Super Hero’

Dragon Ball Super just might be teasing Gohan’s appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! One of the major criticisms fans have had about Dragon Ball Super since it first began was how it seemingly diminished Gohan’s role in the series overall along with setting back much of the power he had gained through Dragon Ball Z. It’s something Dragon Ball Super itself has made a point to note several times, so fans have been hoping to see the fighter take more of the center stage ever since he gained back his power during the Tournament of Power set up.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero presents the perfect opportunity to do just that as Goku and Vegeta seem to be occupied with something else, and with the newest teaser trailer it was revealed that Piccolo would have a much bigger role for the movie overall. Curiously, Gohan has been absent from the promotional materials (alongside Vegeta and some other notable fan favorites) thus far but it seems like Gohan might be making an appearance and could even have a bigger role than expected according to the Japanese release of the teaser trailer.

https://twitter.com/DBSChronicles/status/1447453943911436296?s=20

As spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter, the tags seen with the Japanese release of the newest teaser trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero highlight not only things mentioned by Toei Animation already such as Piccolo and the Red Ribbon Army, but also mention Son Gohan as well. Gohan has yet to be seen either through character design reveals or in action through the teasers released thus far, and it might be because he plays an even bigger role in the movie than we might suspect. We have really only seen Piccolo and Pan with the newest teaser so far, but Gohan has been conspicuously absent.

Piccolo seems to be training Pan, but fans have expected that Pan looks like she’s trying to actually become a Super Saiyan. If that’s the case, then it would make a lot of sense for Gohan to be overseeing her training as well. Because while Piccolo might have helped him in the beginning (and helped him regain his power), it was his father that helped him break through to the Super Saiyan level. It’s something Gohan would know all too well, and could be passing onto his own daughter. But what do you think?

Do you think Gohan will not only appear but have a big role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? What would you want to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!