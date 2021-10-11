Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promises to Give Piccolo His Best Role Yet

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is promising to give Piccolo his best role in the series yet! While Piccolo was a huge influence on the early days of the Dragon Ball franchise, as the power and fights started to skew towards godhood his pivotal role started to shift more into the background. This has been the case with Dragon Ball Super especially as while he might be around to provide advice or help at times when Goku really needs it, he hasn’t had a central role in the anime or Dragon Ball Super: Broly. But that could be changing with the next movie.

Toei Animation revealed the fullest look yet at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and it continued to emphasize just how important Piccolo might be to this new movie. Because not only was he one of the very first character designs revealed for the new film earlier this year (even before seeing Goku himself in action), but he’s getting some big upgrades for this new project in terms of not only getting a house, but is training Pan how to fight and control her power as well. Not only that, but it seems like he’ll be getting into the first big conflict of the new movie too.

In the newest teaser trailer released for the film during New York Comic Con, Piccolo is seen being attacked by one of the mysterious new characters being introduced to the film, Gamma 2. This character seems to have gotten the wrong idea about Goku, Vegeta and Buu and has taken the fight to them directly. It seems like he’s attacked Piccolo first (which makes sense given Piccolo’s villainous past), and this probably kicks off whatever the main conflict of the film will eventually be. This also means that Piccolo’s going to be given a central role while Goku and Vegeta are off-planet doing whatever it is they happened to be occupied with as well.

There’s also the question of Piccolo training Pan and what it could mean for the movie as well. It’s been theorized that she’s been training on the path to becoming a Super Saiyan, and if both Gohan and Piccolo are involved with her training then it’ll give her the same kind of edge that Gohan once had. Either what, it’ll be exciting to see what Piccolo has in store for the next movie! But what do you think? Would you want to see Piccolo taking the center stage? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!