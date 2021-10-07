Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Confirms Red Ribbon Army Will Appear

The Red Ribbon Army has long been one of the biggest villainous organizations of the Dragon Ball series, first appearing in the early days of the Shonen franchise as a threat to the young Goku and eventually creating the villainous Androids and the biological nightmare known as Cell. With this year’s New York Comic Con featuring a panel exploring the next film in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the creative minds behind the series confirmed that the Red Ribbon Army will have a role to play in the movie that is landing next year.

Dr. Gero was one of the biggest villains of the Red Ribbon Army, who used his brilliant mind to transform himself into an android that threatened the Z Fighters during the Android Saga of Dragon Ball Z. Though Gero was killed by his own creations, it seems that the Red Ribbon Army has somehow managed to live on and is apparently threatening the world once again. With some new villains sporting the logo of the Red Ribbon Army, it’s clear that the organization still has some nefarious ideas in mind for the Z Fighters and the world at large.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On top of sharing new secrets about the villains of the upcoming film, the creative minds behind the endeavor also revealed that the likes of Dende, Bulma, and Korin will have roles to play. While fans of Dragon Ball Super also knew that Pan, the daughter of Gohan, would have a role to play, it seems as though the young warrior is training under Piccolo to follow in her father’s footsteps and might be a part of the upcoming battles that take place in Super Hero.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero isn’t just written by Akira Toriyama, but will be taking a big swing when it comes to its animation, using a new style that seemingly combines two-dimensional animation with a three-dimensional style. While the first clip gave us a new look into how the high-flying battles will look, it will be interesting to see how Super Hero plays out its story with this new animation.

What do you think of the Red Ribbon Army’s return in this film set to land next year? Do you think we’ll see the return of any other Dragon Ball characters in this upcoming movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.