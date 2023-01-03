Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals Inspiration Behind Manga's Newest Arc

Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a brand new arc showing off Goten and Trunks as new superheroes, and the artist behind the manga revealed the inspiration behind the direction this new arc is currently taking. Following the massive cliffhanger that revealed a powerful new kind of Frieza, it was revealed after a several month hiatus that the next major arc of the series would be inspired by the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It was a major detour that fans didn't expect to see happen after such a big reveal, but it's something the artist had been wanting to do.

Opening up about the Super Hero arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga in a special interview with the series' official website, artist Toyotaro revealed that the impetus for this newest arc was both his desire to focus a new story on Trunks, the team's desire for a super hero story, and a desire to make the next arc "smaller and simpler" than what had come for Goku and Vegeta before. It all just worked out to where this new Super Hero arc seemed to hit at the perfect time for all involved.

Why Dragon Ball Super's Manga Went With A Super Hero Arc

"There were a lot of ideas floating around about the new story...," Toyotaro began, "And when we met with [series creator Akira Toriyama] and other staff, we discussed how Goku and Vegeta had been the main characters for so long, and the stories were also large scale and intergalactic, so it might be interesting to do something smaller and simpler this time." But as it turned out, he also wanted to do a story about Trunks.

"I had been wanting to do a story with Trunks as the main lead before the [Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero] movie was even being discussed," Toyotaro continued. "That's something that interested me. But I didn't know if it would actually fit with the main story...I mentioned I wanted to do it as a spin-off. I think I mentioned that several years ago. Then, when we were thinking about focusing on someone besides Goku and doing something different, the first thing that came to my mind was my idea of a story about Trunks. I thought that maybe this was finally my chance to do it."

Elaborating further, Toyotaro explained how all of the pieces fell in place soon after, "Then we discussed how it might be good to write a story about superheroes, and we discussed combining that with a story about Trunks. It was my chance to write the story I'd always wanted, and it was relevant to the main narrative, so I worked hard and submitted several proposals, then we settled on the story we're telling now."

