Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases Close-Look Posters for the Characters

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has released a new slate of character posters ahead of the new movie’s release! Toei Animation was unfortunately the victim of a major hacking that impacted the releases of many of their anime projects, and while they had been delayed for a few weeks, now each of these projects is on the way back. Dragon Ball Super fans were delighted to find out that while the new feature film won’t be releasing later this month in Japan as originally scheduled, it has set a new release date with a planned launch across Japan later this Summer.

Now that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been rescheduled for a release in Japan later this June, promotions for the upcoming movie are back at full swing. This means we’re about to see much more materials for the upcoming movie as Toei Animation is once again kicking off the hype train for its release. The newest bit of promotion came from a new wave of character posters that show off closer looks at each of the new character designs making their appearance in the movie. You can check out the posters below as gathered together by @DbsHype on Twitter:

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO – Character Posters (2/2) pic.twitter.com/JzarBCH67A — Hype (@DbsHype) April 16, 2022

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now scheduled to hit theaters across Japan on June 11th, but there has yet to be any update on the North American release date as of this writing. It was originally scheduled to launch in North America some time this Summer before the movie was delayed in Japan, but fans have yet to get an update on that matter unfortunately. As for what to expect when the movie finally premieres, Toei Animation hypes up Dragon Ball Super’s next feature film as such:

“In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they’re revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable ‘ultimate evil weapon’…!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!

