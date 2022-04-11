Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reportedly Nears New Release Window

Dragon Ball Super has unfortunately delayed its next major feature film, but a new report seems to have revealed a new release window for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! Toei Animation was recently the victim of a major attack on their internal systems that resulted in a number of their current projects needing to be delayed, the biggest of which was the upcoming return for Dragon Ball Super. Previously slated for a release later this month in Japan before hitting North America this Summer, the film has since been put on an indefinite hold with no current information about its actual release.

While Toei Animation’s TV anime projects will be making their return later this month, there has yet to be a new date set for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film just yet. According to a new listing spotted by @Lms___ on Twitter (and amplified by @DBSChronicles on Twitter) from the latest License Global Magazine, Toei Animation is still currently setting a “Summer” release window for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This follows up previous reports of new dates set for the official novelization for the films set for the Summer as well, so we might get lucky and actually get to see it hit theaters across Japan this Summer!

Toei Animation themselves have seemingly asserted that the new Dragon Ball Super feature film is very much delayed as recent reports have noted how much damage to the film was done during the recent cyber attack, so a concrete release date might be further off than fans could expect. That’s especially true for the film’s international plans as well as a delay from its original release will undoubtedly push its North American launch plans too. At the same time, merchandise for the film has been moving forward as originally planned as is actually starting to spoil some of the film’s characters and moments.

If the merchandise for the film continues to hit as planned, fans will know far too much about the upcoming movie’s surprises before it fully releases so cross your fingers that it hits this Summer. As for what to expect when it finally hits, Toei Animation officially describes the film as such, “In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they’re revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable ‘ultimate evil weapon’…!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!

What do you think? Are you hoping to see Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero actually release this Summer? What happens if the movie doesn't make that release window? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!