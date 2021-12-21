Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Pan’s New Age After Timeskip

Dragon Ball Super has confirmed the age of Gohan’s daughter Pan following the time skip for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! Fans are ecstatic to see the Dragon Ball Super franchise continue with a new movie coming to Japan next year, but one of the elements fans are most excited to figure out is when exactly the new movie takes place within the greater timeline of the series overall. This is made even more curious as it was revealed that there’s been a time skip in between the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly and this new movie.

Toei Animation previously confirmed that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero takes place some time after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but has been playing coy about where the manga’s arcs fit into the movie’s events. Making things a little murkier has been the time skip that has shown off a much older looking Pan in the midst of training. The official character profile for Pan has been revealed, and it’s confirmed that she is now three years old as of the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pan being three years old in the new movie not only makes the End of Z even murkier than before, but it also makes the manga’s events harder to place as well as they might be taking place within the three years of the time skip since Broly. This makes other elements of the film more interesting as well as since it’s been a full three years since the end of the anime (where Pan was either before or near one year old), and now she’s training with Piccolo. It makes the Broly of it all more curious too as he was spotted in the first teaser trailer and seemingly working with Goku and Vegeta as well. How long has that been going on?

With characters like Broly, Pan, Gohan and Piccolo going through a number of changes in the new movie, and the new characters making their debut, it makes Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero all the more curious. Now fans have yet another key detail to keep an eye on as it seems like it’s been two or three years since we had last seen them in action in the anime. What do you think? What do you think Pan’s age means about the time in between Dragon Ball Super’s two movies? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!