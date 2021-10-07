Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Confirms Its Timeline





Dragon Ball movies, in general, are always tricky when it comes to their timelines, with a number of Dragon Ball Z movies taking place outside of the main franchise’s continuity, and the latest panel for the 2022 film has confirmed where Super Hero will take place in the Shonen franchise’s timeline. With the next movie set to focus on characters including the likes of Piccolo, Pan, and Krillin, the New York Comic-Con panel threw in some major surprises by confirming that both the Red Ribbon Army and Broly will have roles to play in the movie.

As explained by the creators of the movie during this NYCC panel, Super Hero will take place following the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, wherein the Legendary Super Saiyan was defeated by Gogeta and now spends his days on the alien planet he calls home. With the creative minds behind the film confirming that the story of the film will take place before the “End of Z”, the final arc of Dragon Ball Z that showed the Z Fighters far into the future, it definitely seems as though the current timeline is playing catch up as Pan is growing in strength while training under the stern watch of Piccolo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie will also apparently take place before the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, the storyline currently taking place in the pages of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, though fans are left wondering if it will take place before the beginning or ending of the Moro Saga. Needless to say, there will be plenty of secrets revealed when the movie hits the silver screen next year.

As fans of Dragon Ball Super know, Dragon Ball Super: Broly took place following the events of the Tournament of Power Saga, with Goku and Vegeta battling against the Legendary Super Saiyan. With that film acting as a precursor to the Moro Arc, the storyline that saw the Z Fighters taking on a nefarious sorcerer with the ability to absorb energy, there are definitely still some questions remaining as to when the next film will take place in that regard.

What do you think of this new look into the next film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.