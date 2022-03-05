Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Sets Up the Red Ribbon Army’s Surprising Hostage

Dragon Ball Super is gearing up for a sudden Red Ribbon Army kidnapping plot in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! The Dragon Ball franchise will soon be launching its very first fully CG animated project with its next big movie, but fans are more excited about the fact that this next movie has been confirmed to take place primarily on Earth. Gohan and Piccolo will be Earth’s central defenders this time as Goku and Vegeta are pre-occupied with other things in space, and a familiar foe from the past will be coming back in a new way for a dangerous new plot.

Throughout the promotional materials thus far it was confirmed that a new version of the Red Ribbon Army would be popping up in the next movie with a new set of deadly Androids. While this is already enticing on its own, it’s now clear that they have another plan in the works and actually need to kidnap Pan in order to do so. Wanting to lure Gohan to their base for a series of fights for a pretty mysterious reason, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is teasing that the Red Ribbon Army will be kidnapping Pan for whatever their nefarious plans are this time.

This intense hostage situation is further emphasized by not only the visuals of the newest trailer released, which sees Gohan needing to tear through the Red Ribbon Army to get to his daughter, but with the official plot synopsis for the new movie as well. It teases as such, “In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they’re revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable ‘ultimate evil weapon’…!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!!!! Where shall this death match lead?! And what fate lies in store for the Earth?!”

It won’t be too much longer until we get to see how this shakes out as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero releases in theaters in Japan next month, and will be making its way to North America this Summer. But what do you think? How do you feel about the Red Ribbon Army holding Pan hostage? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!