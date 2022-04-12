Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Debuts Gohan’s Weirdest Look Ever

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is on the horizon these days, and fans are more eager than ever to check out the film. After all, the feature is stuck in limbo thanks to a studio hack, and netizens are eager to learn whether some special villains will pop into the flick. But thanks to a special promo, well – everyone is eyeing Gohan for the strangest sorts of reason.

And who do we have to thank for the promo? Well, we’re looking at you, Lawson. The Japanese chain has made a deal with Dragon Ball Super to advertise its big movie, and that is why the store is promoting its tasty foods with a Super Saiyan Chicken.

As you can see above, Lawson has updated its food containers, and the new run focuses on Gohan. However, the Saiyan is not shown in his buff build here. Lawson has bought Gohan to life as a chicken with its containers, so the chain’s mascot Karage-kun is discovering the joys of being a Dragon Ball Super fighter.

After all, it is easy to see that Lawson’s mascot is loving his Gohan cosplay. The big chicken is rocking golden Super Saiyan hair, and his beak is even dyed to match. Of course, it is impossible to overlook the fact Karage-kun is wearing Gohan’s training gear. The blue-red look suits the chicken, and at this point, we need to know when Lawson is going to introduce its Super Saiyan Chicken to Piccolo. Or should we say, Pickle-o.

Clearly, this brand deal caught fans by surprise online, and Lawson is just the first of many to dip into Dragon Ball Super‘s big comeback. The anime’s return is one of this year’s most anticipated events in the industry, and its temporary delay is just that. At some point, Gohan will return to the big screen this year, and fans in Japan better grab a garlic mayo chicken sandwich from Lawson after to celebrate with Goku’s oldest son.

What do you think of this wild new promo? Did you ever expect Dragon Ball Super to bank this sort of brand deal? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.