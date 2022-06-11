Dragon Ball Super Art Gives Piccolo's New Form an Old-School Makeover

Dragon Ball Super is on the cusp of its U.S. comeback, and we have the anime's new movie to thank. After all, Gohan and Piccolo will usher in a new era for fans when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero launches globally. Of course, its premiere in Japan has long past, and many of its surprise twists have taken the fandom by storm. And now, an artist has taken one of those secrets and given it the perfect old-school update.

The art comes from Reddit courtesy of Weak-Description-957. The fan artist hit up Dragon Ball Z fans by giving Piccolo's new form a special once over, and as you can see below, the power boost looks sick. So obviously, beware of spoilers below!

Clearly, Piccolo looks different here thanks to his orange hue, and that is because his Potential Unleashed form changes his color as it elevates. When he first taps into the power, Piccolo turns a brighter green shade, but it goes full orange as Piccolo taps into his Namekian Pride later on in the movie.

READ MORE: Fortnite Releases Exclusive Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Clip | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Expected to Top Weekend Box Office | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reviews – What Are Critics Saying?

With thickened brows and a toned physique, Piccolo looks like a berserker in this shot. Everything about the Namekian is demonic from his fangs to his elongated ears. This is not the kind of guy you want to tick off, but sadly, the Red Ribbon Army never got the memo. Of course, they also failed to realize how big of a threat Gohan was as well. So really, the villains had it coming.

If you want to see Orange Piccolo in action, it will hit theaters before much longer. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on August 19th. Tickets are on sale now.

What do you make of this Dragon Ball Z redesign? Do you think this aesthetic suits Piccolo better or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.