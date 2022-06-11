Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reviews - What Are Critics Saying?

Dragon Ball Super is a series that needs little introduction. The hit anime made its debut years ago, and after a long break from the spotlight, it is returning to theaters stateside this weekend with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The big movie promises to kickstart the shonen fandom once more following its successful launch in Japan. And with just days to go before the film goes live, we're rounding up everything the critics have to say about the flick.

As you can see below, a number of major publications have reviewed Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and they're all in favor of the film. In fact, the aggregate score on Rotten Tomatoes has the movie ranked at 100% fresh with nearly 20 professional reviews. The film is currently the best-reviewed one in the history of Dragon Ball. And of course, ComicBook had little else but praise for the gorgeous flick.

"Despite its pacing issues, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero shines thanks to its fun story that's filled with nostalgia. From forgotten foes to new transformations and long-awaited close-ups, this movie was made with fans in mind," our review reads as you can see here. "The story is easy enough to follow for newcomers, but longtime lovers of Dragon Ball will revel in all its Easter eggs. Not even its shift from Goku registers as strange, and if anything, audiences will be glad to root for Piccolo or Gohan for a change. Its ambitious animation proves Dragon Ball is willing to learn new tricks even after decades on the screen. And as fans sit down to watch this new movie, they better prepare to revisit the roots of Akira Toriyama's classic shonen."

For those unaware, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will debut in theaters nationwide on August 19th thanks to Crunchyroll and Toei Animation. Tickets are on sale now!

Will you be checking out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters?