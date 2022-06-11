Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases Exclusive Clip In Fortnite: Watch

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is on the horizon at long last. After making its debut in Japan, there are just a few days left before Piccolo and Gohan take to theaters in the United States. Now, fans are getting an all-new look at the movie with a special clip, and you can find it on Fortnite of all places.

The clip, as you can see below, is currently showing to players in Fortnite. The footage dropped this morning as the hit game launched its collaboration with Dragon Ball. Epic Games and Toei Animation have teamed up to bring the anime's best features to gamers, and that apparently includes new movie clips.

Piccolo Vs Gamma 2. pic.twitter.com/Qcd3jRLcdo — Rénaldo サイヤ人  (@Renaldo_Saiyan) August 16, 2022

This reel showcases part of Piccolo's fight with Gamma 2, and it marks one of the biggest marketing pushes for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in the United States so far. Fans can catch the promo in-game by visiting Fortnite's Dragon Ball-themed cruise ship. An episode festival is being held in the game so players can bring their avatars along to watch the anime. And as this Fortnite collaboration goes on, the game will add more Dragon Ball events like a Martial Arts Tournament and more.

For those unfamiliar with this Dragon Ball crossover, Fortnite began teasing an event with the anime weeks ago as the release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero neared. The event went live today officially and includes a number of premium skins. Gamers can now rock around as Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, or even Bulma if they'd like. And yes, this does mean fans can now throw Kamehameha blasts all around the battlefield as they strive for victory in any battle royale they enter.

What do you think about Dragon Ball x Fortnite now that it has launched? Will you be checking out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero when it drops? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.