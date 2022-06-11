Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Expected to Top Weekend Box Office

If you thought Dragon Ball peaked in the '90s, you have not been paying attention. The franchise has been on a high since 2015, and it seems Toei Animation is poised to push its reach even further. After all, the anime will welcome a new film to U.S. theaters this weekend, and industry predictions say Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will surely top the weekend box office stateside.

The update comes from Deadline as experts came together in a recent box office forecast. It was there fans were told Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will likely take the top spot at the weekend office ahead of Beast, the latest film with Idris Elba at the lead.

According to Deadline, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has experts hopeful for another successful weekend at the summer box office. As the season comes to an end, weekend totals have gradually lessened and sparked concerns within the entertainment industry. Last weekend, the box office pulled a meager $67.3 million USD, but Crunchyroll and Toei Animation could turn that trend around.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be airing nationwide in a whopping 3,940 locations complete with premium formats. Access shouldn't impede fans from watching the big movie, and looking at past box office entries, Dragon Ball has funneled impressive sales in its time. Years ago, Dragon Ball Super: Broly earned over $30 million domestically with over 70% of that total made in its opening weekend. In fact, most anime movies stateside make their money during the opening, so Hollywood is hoping that trend continues this weekend.

Of course, Crunchyroll will bring Dragon Ball's new film to markets outside of the United States. After the film launches stateside on August 19th, fans in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and beyond will get a chance to check out the epic flick.

What do you think about this latest box office prediction? Do you plan on checking out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters?