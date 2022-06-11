Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Shares New Look at Piccolo

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is just on the horizon, and fans are getting geared up for the movie's debut next month. The anime's comeback will go live with Gohan and Piccolo at the lead once the Red Ribbon Army makes itself known. And now, a new promo is showcasing a special peek at the film courtesy of Piccolo.

The photo comes from the team at Dragon Ball as its official website posted a behind-the-scenes still from the studio. The crew is still working on the film's dub which means actors are finishing their lines. As such, this photo shows Toshio Furukawa recording in a booth, and there is a still of Piccolo overheard that we have never seen before.

DBS: SUPER HERO Production site report No.2 – Image taken during the dubbing of movie!



Showing a new image of Piccolo! pic.twitter.com/FUd3xiFUwx — Hype (@DbsHype) May 20, 2022

The still doesn't share any kind of spoilers about Piccolo, but it is nice to see a new take on Piccolo. The hero is seen in his purple gi in this shot, and its CG design doesn't look overtly 3D. As more promos for Dragon Ball Super have gone live, fans have felt more confident about its CG aesthetic.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to see Dragon Ball Super's comeback in person, and it will drop in Japan soon. The film is gearing up for a mid-June debut before Crunchyroll brings the film stateside in August. So if you need more details on the film, you can find its official synopsis below:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan... What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero."

Are you excited to check out this new Dragon Ball Super flick? How do you like Piccolo's design in this movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.