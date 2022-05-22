Dragon Ball Super Illustrator Issues Apology of Chapter 84 Error

✖

Dragon Ball Super is in the headlines for all the right reasons these days. There is less than a month to go before the anime makes its return to theaters, and of course, the manga just put out its most recent chapter. It was there Goku and Vegeta dropped their best team-up to date, but its creator is now apologizing after forgetting to include a few things in the update.

The note comes from Twitter as Toyotaro posted a short note to fans. It was there the artist hyped the release of V-Jump since it houses Dragon Ball Super. And of course, he mentioned how forgetful he was when it came to inking Vegeta's ear cuffs.

"Vegeta's ear cuffs were left out many panels. Please imagine them in your head," they wrote.

Clearly, Toyotaro figured out the missing detail before V-Jump went live, but it was too late to reprint the magazine with corrections. You can expect Dragon Ball Super to fix the issue once chapter 84 is included in a trade. Manga creators often make edits to their series ahead of any volume releases, and knowing Toyotaro, he may have already drafted his corrections after spotting Vegeta's blip.

Luckily, Dragon Ball Super was filled with enough action to distract most fans from the error this month. After all, readers were too busy fawning over Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct. The manga has paired the forms up in their first tag-team match, so Gas better keep an eye out for the Saiyans. Vegeta and Goku know how to grow stronger mid-battle, so that could spell doom for Gas' anticipated win.

Did you notice this string of errors in chapter 84? Or did Dragon Ball Super distract you from the missing details?