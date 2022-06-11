Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Will Sell Bulma's Outfit IRL

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is finally on the horizon. After a slight delay, the anime is set to make its big-screen debut next month, and all eyes are on its heroes. Of course, Bulma will work alongside its fighters when the Red Ribbon Army comes up from the ground. And thanks to a new collaboration, fans will be able to buy Bulma's outfit from the film in real life.

The news comes from Japan as the brand XLARGE announced its plans to work with Dragon Ball Super for a movie clothing line. The brand will release a slew of exclusive shirts inspired by Dragon Ball with each running a little under $50 USD. But if you want Bulma's yellow jumpsuit from the movie, well – you will have to pay up.

(Photo: XLARGE)

According to XLARGE, Bulma's outfit will cost fans about $130 USD. The short sleeve jumpsuit features a front zip closure and breast pockets as well as a neat collar. On the back of the suit, the XLARGE logo can be found printed in white, and a sewn-in belt cinches the one-piece at its wast.

The collaboration is now live in Japan online, and XLARGE stores overseas will bring items onto shelves by the end of May. Currently, there are no plans to bring this clothing line outside of Japan, but fans can bet pieces from the line will hit the secondhand market. So if you are desperate to dress like Bulma at your Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero screening, you better start hunting for this suit online.

What do you think of Bulma's real-life look here? Are you excited to see Dragon Ball Super's return to theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Crunchyroll