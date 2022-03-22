Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares Updated Trailer After Release Delay

Dragon Ball Super has shared an update to its latest trailer following Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s surprisingly sudden delay! Toei Animation was hit with a massive hack that had an impact on all of the studio’s major anime projects currently in the works. The studio has yet to reveal to the public just how much damage the hack had done to their various projects, but ever since many of them have been put on an indefinite hold for the foreseeable future. This unfortunately means that even the planned April launch of Dragon Ball Super’s new feature film has been held back as well.

Originally scheduled to release in Japan next month (and followed by a release in North America later this Summer), Toei Animation has officially put Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on hold for an indefinite period of time. There has yet to be a reveal as to when the movie will actually make its premiere, and unfortunately that is further highlighted by the newest trailer for the movie that removed the previous “April 2022” release date and roadshow promotional materials with an ominous “coming soon” instead. You can check out the updated trailer below:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been put on an indefinite hold, but it has yet to be revealed as to whether or not this will have an effect on the North American release just yet. It was most recently confirmed to hit this Summer, but that was of course before the delay. It’s just a matter of seeing just how much of a delay the new movie will have. As for what to expect when it finally premieres, Toei Animation officially describe the film as such:

“In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they’re revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable ‘ultimate evil weapon’…!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!!!! Where shall this death match lead?! And what fate lies in store for the Earth?!”

Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!!!! Where shall this death match lead?! And what fate lies in store for the Earth?!"