Dragon Ball Fans Beside Themselves With News Of Super Hero’s Indefinite Delay

The unthinkable has happened for many fans of Dragon Ball Super, with the next film in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, being delayed indefinitely as a result of the recent hack of Toei Animation. With Toei responsible not just for the Dragon Ball anime, but for the likes of One Piece, Dragon Quest, and Digimon, plenty of franchises are feeling the effects of the recent attack on the company by a third party of hackers. Originally slated to hit theaters in Japan this April, with a tentative summer release for North America, we have yet to hear when the movie will drop.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to see Gohan and Piccolo on the front lines, battling against the forces of the new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army and two new androids in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. With the likes of Pan, Bulma, Goten, and Trunks set to play roles, Goku and Vegeta are seemingly training off-world with the legendary Super Saiyan Broly, leaving the main fight against the new villains to those who remained on Earth.

