Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Animator Updates Fans Following Movie’s Sudden Delay

The animation director has shared their reaction to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s sudden release date delay announcement! Toei Animation has been the target of a major hack over the past couple of weeks, and while the company has not revealed the extent of damages or full impact the hack has had on their internal services, it has resulted in many of their anime projects being put on an indefinite hold for the foreseeable future. After seeing many of their weekly TV anime projects being put on hold, Dragon Ball fans had been hoping that the new movie wasn’t caught up in this chaos.

Unfortunately the worst case scenario was indeed confirmed as Toei Animation officially announced that as a result of the recent hack and following issues that stemmed from it, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been indefinitely delayed with no new set release date or window for the film just yet. This is some tough news for many, but animation director Chikashi Kubota took to Twitter following the announcement to reveal that the staff plans to use this extra time to improve the animation and other new details for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero‘s eventual release (as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter):

SUPER HERO Animation Director, Chikashi Kubota states that they’ll be using this extra time to improve the movie’s quality and asks everyone to look forward to it! https://t.co/zTW5cBZ8Jw — Hype (@DbsHype) March 18, 2022

As of this writing, Toei Animation has yet to set any new release date or window for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The delayed release will undoubtedly have an impact on its launch throughout international territories as well. It was previously scheduled to hit theaters in North America some time this Summer, and while there has yet to be an update on that front, it’s highly likely that a significant delay of this sort will push that worldwide release down the pipeline into the Fall or maybe even 2023 depending on how long Toei Animation needs to get everything going again.

Toei Animation officially describes Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such, “In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they’re revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable ‘ultimate evil weapon’…!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!!!! Where shall this death match lead?! And what fate lies in store for the Earth?!”

What do you think? Does this delay to Dragon Ball Super's next movie sting? What are you hoping to see when it finally releases?