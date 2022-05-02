Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Teases Major Upgrade for New Villain

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is getting ready for its release in Japan, and has begun to release new promotional materials that have actually shown a surprising upgrade for one of the new villains in the upcoming movie! There are many reasons to be excited for Dragon Ball Super's newest feature film as not only will it be the first new anime release for the franchise in four long years, but it will also see Gohan and Piccolo taking the center stage as they face off against the next major threat coming Earth's way. But this threat will also be pretty familiar too.

It's been touted since the film released its very first teaser trailer that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be bringing back the Red Ribbon Army as the main antagonists for the new film. New members of the army will be taking the center stage as they develop new Androids to take on Earth's Z-Fighters, but through new promotional materials spotted by @guernicass4 on Twitter, it seems one of the new characters, Magenta, is sporting some major armor that had yet to be seen in any of the trailers. Check it out below:

It's not exactly clear how dangerous this new armor will be making Magenta in the long run, nor has it been revealed what kind of role the new boss of the Red Ribbon Army will be playing in the film, but what is clear is that he'll be coming to blows against someone. With Gohan and Piccolo probably occupied with the dangerous new Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, it really narrows down who exactly his opponent will be in the new movie. But thankfully it won't be too long before we get to it all go down.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now officially scheduled to hit theaters across Japan on June 11th, but there has yet to be any word on its official North American release as of this writing. As for what to expect when the movie finally premieres, Toei Animation hypes up Dragon Ball Super's next feature film as such, "In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they're revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable 'ultimate evil weapon'...!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!"

