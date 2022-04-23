Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Dives Into Dr. Hedo

✖

The Red Ribbon Army making a comeback is one of the biggest elements introduced in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With Dr. Gero being killed by his own creation, 17, during the Cell Saga, a new mad scientist is stepping up to the plate in Dr. Hedo, who is quite different from the old man that transformed himself into an android. While much is yet to be learned about Hedo, a new advertisement for the upcoming Shonen film sheds a light on the Red Ribbon army's resident robot creator.

In a new promotional advertisement in Weekly Shonen Jump, Dr. Hedo was further explored when it came to his role in the next movie in the Dragon Ball Super franchise:

"He is the root of all evil in the new film?! The true character of the mysterious scientific genius Dr. Hedo is a true super genius!"

On top of this blurb, the advertisement also explores the mad scientist's allegiances as well as his aesthetic choice:

"After teaming up with the new Red Ribbon Army commander Magenta, the genius scientist Hedo created the new artificial humans "Gamma 1 & 2"! His true ambition is...? What's interesting is the suit that Hedo wears! He seems to be quite a superhero maniac!"

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared the new promotional material for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that arrived in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump as fans around the world wait to see the movie that will finally put Gohan and Piccolo into the driver's seat as Goku and Vegeta train off-world with Broly, Whis, and Beerus:

#DragonBallSuperSuperHero Weekly Shonen Jump (18/04) featuring the new character, Dr. Hedo!

(English Translated)



The movie is set to release on June 11 in Japanese theatres! 🥳



(Scan: @DbsHype1) pic.twitter.com/PVqQFbLvyT — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) April 14, 2022

While there are more than a few unanswered questions about the Red Ribbon Army's newest scientist who seems to be taking the reins from the deceased Dr. Gero, fans are wondering if this movie might be a stealth way to finally bring Cell back into the franchise. With the above material featuring a mysterious capsule, perhaps this is the method that the Dragon Ball Z villain will be making his comeback to the series.

What do you think of this new villain hitting the scene in Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.