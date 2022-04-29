Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Reveals Movie's Setting

✖

With Goten and Trunks being revealed to be teenagers in the newest Dragon Ball Super movie, many fans were left wondering when the film took place in the timeline of the Shonen series. Now, a new promo has given us a better idea of when in the timeline the upcoming movie will take place when it comes to the current events of the manga, by looking into the past of the relationship between Piccolo and Gohan as they prepare to fight against the resurrected Red Ribbon Army.

Following the Tournament of Power Arc, the anime ended its run, but the manga continued, featuring the inclusion of the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc. While Goten and Trunks didn't directly fight against Moro, they were once again shown as kids, continuing to protect 17's island while also lending a hand to the Z-Fighters in their battle against the energy-absorbing wizard. Goten and Trunks have yet to be shown during the Granolah Arc, with the likes of Gohan and Piccolo also not appearing in the storyline featuring the intergalactic bounty hunter and the criminal organization known as the Heeters, leaving many to wonder if perhaps they are teenagers at this point in the manga.

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared this newly translated scan, via DBS Hype, which details the relationship between Gohan and Piccolo to date, as well as confirming that Super Hero does in fact take place following the events of the Moro Arc, aka the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga:

#DragonBallSuperSuperHero V Jump June SPECIAL:

"Gohan's Growth" as seen from Piccolo's eyes!!



Also, note that there's Moro arc Piccolo at the end.

So... the movie is actually set after Moro! 👀🔥



Scan: @DbsHype1 pic.twitter.com/zsQWKM0qkC — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) April 27, 2022

The question now remains as to whether or not the events of Super Hero take place after the Granolah Arc, or before it. Should the next movie in the Shonen franchise take place after the Granolah Saga, it is possible that the movie might be able to slip in Vegeta's newest transformation into the mix, Ultra Ego, which would be the first time that we've been able to see the Saiyan Prince's new form brought to the world of animation.

Do you think Super Hero takes place after the current arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.