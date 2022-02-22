Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Bulma’s New Design

Dragon Ball Super has revealed a closer look at Bulma’s new design for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! Toei Animation will finally be releasing the first new anime entry for the Dragon Ball franchise in four long years, and it will be taking place years after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. While it has yet to be clarified just when this next major movie will take place in the overall canon in respect to the End of Z, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been aging the characters and giving them some brand new looks for the new feature.

One character whose age has always been prominently toyed with is Bulma. Not only was her aging one of the major reasons Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s story set into motion in the first place, but she’s the character who has received the most makeovers in the franchise overall. With her confirmed return in the next movie, fans had been wondering what look she would be sporting this time around. The newest poster for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero gives us a look at her new design, and thankfully it looks like not much has changed:

A much better look at #DragonBallSuper's new Android 18 and Bulma! pic.twitter.com/GFTTRJLAoE — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) February 20, 2022

Compared to Android 18, it doesn’t seem like Bulma has changed too much for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It’s not a full body look compared to some of the other returning favorites getting their updated looks in the next movie. This also falls very much in line with what we know about Bulma. She rarely changes too much over the course of her various makeovers (outside of her final look seen in End of Z, anyway), but it would have been weird to have a new movie without Bulma’s involvement.

Considering that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been confirmed to focus the majority of its time with a new battle on Earth, Bulma and some of the other returning characters could play a big role in seeing how all of that shakes out. Thankfully it won’t be too much longer until we see it in action as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently scheduled to release in theaters across Japan this April. Following that, it will be releasing in North America this Summer.

What do you think? How do you like Bulma’s new design for Dragon Ball Super? What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!