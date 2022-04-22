Dragon Ball Super Super Hero's Piccolo and Gohan Are Crossing Over Into Heroes

✖

While Dragon Ball Super is set to return to the world of animation with this summer's new chapter in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the story of the Z-Fighters has been told on the small screen via the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. With the Ultra God Mission, a tournament that spans space and time currently sees the Z-Fighter battling against heroes and villains not just from alternate realities, but from their past as well, and it seems as if the newest incarnations of Gohan and Piccolo are set to join the fray.

The current tournament taking place in the spin-off series is put together by a rogue Kaioshin, an evil version of the Kaioshin of Space and Time, with this new villain putting together what appear to be alternate versions of Future Gohan and Piccolo. One of the major strengths of Heroes has been its ability to bring in characters and transformations that would otherwise never be seen in the main series, with the likes of the original version of Broly battling Jiren and an alternate Goku transforming into a Super Saiyan 4 being just a few examples of some of the wildest moments of the side story.

Twitter Outlet DBSHype shared the new promotional image that confirms that not only will Piccolo and Gohan be making the jump into the Ultra God Mission, but also, the likes of Pan, Gamma 1, and Gamma 2 rounding out the new additions to Super Dragon Ball Heroes:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was originally set to arrive this month, but due to a hacking attack on Toei Animation, the producers responsible for this upcoming animated movie, it has been delayed to a later date, with the film set to arrive in theaters in Japan on June 11th this summer. While the footage that has been revealed for the movie has shown us both Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the new androids of the Red Ribbon Army, there are apparently plenty of other characters that are set to have an impact, with promotional material already confirming that a teenage version of Gotenks is also set to make an appearance.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.