Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Future Gohan’s Official Title

Dragon Ball gave fans a big surprise recently, when the series brought Future Gohan back into the spotlight… at least sort of. Future Gohan has made a reappearance in Dragon Ball via the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime series, which is kicking off an exciting new arc. That said, Future Gohan didn’t quite return in the traditional version we know from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super; this mysterious cloaked Future Gohan has a new title, and thanks to the latest Dragon Ball Heroes promos, we now know what it is!

Future Gohan in #SDBH is officially called "Future Warrior in Black" pic.twitter.com/cqE4K1Ka8q — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) April 19, 2022

Dragon Ball Heroes has exploded into a fan-service dream for many Dragon Ball fans – for reasons exactly like what you see above. The card arcade game and its promo anime are built on the concept of treating fans to epic battle match-ups and versions of characters that fans have only debated about in chat threads. Since Dragon Ball Heroes is strictly non-canon, there’s virtually no limit on how wild they can go with concepts – and the makers of the anime have certainly swung for the fences, in that regard!

The previous arc, “New Space-Time War Arc” saw series villain Fu create a mirror universe to Dragon Ball Super‘s Universe 7 – when populated with variant versions of villains we know (Cooler, Freeza, Hearts, etc.). That arc ended with Fu defeated, but a mysterious cloaked Saiyan introduced the next threat on the horizon.

The new arc has sent Goku and the Z-Fighters into the “Super Space-Time Tournament” between timelines, headed by Aios, former Supreme Kai of Time. The first round of the tournament saw two teams advance – the Z-Fighters and TIme Patrol – only to be confronted with a mysterious team of black-coaked figures that Aios has brought along – a team led by none other than Future Gohan – or this variant known as “Future Warrior in Black.”

Dragon Ball has, in general, been thrusting Gohan back into the spotlight as of late. In addition to bringing back fan-favorite Future Gohan in Dragon Ball Heroes, the official canon version of Gohan will take center stage as the main character in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. That film is rumored to level up Gohan (and Piccolo) to new Dragon Ball Super levels of power, opening the door wide for both characters to find renewed relevance in the franchise.

Dragon Ball Heroes releases new episodes free online every month.