Dragon Ball Super Star Cops Goku's Best Outfit for 'Super Hero' Premiere

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is arriving in North American theaters this week. Prior to the Shonen movie's release, a premiere was held with the English voice actors to help in celebrating the next adventure of the Z-Fighters, with one of the new voice actors wearing one of Goku's most hilarious, and perhaps best, outfits. While Goku has traditionally stuck with his orange gi, sometimes changing it out for a different outfit from time to time, this new outfit definitely has some serious "drip".

Aleks Le is a newcomer to the world of Dragon Ball Super, though the latest Shonen movie has given him a spot as one of the new villains set to battle against Gohan and Piccolo this time around. Le will be playing the role of Gamma 1, one of two new Red Ribbon Army creations which are, apparently, far stronger than the antagonists created by Dr. Gero. What sets these new characters apart is their affinity for all things superheroes, with the pair of androids wearing outfits that present them as heroes even though they'll be battling the likes of Gohan and Piccolo. This isn't Le's first rodeo when it comes to voicing anime characters as he is also the English voice behind Demon Slayer's Zenitsu as well as Mikey from Tokyo Revengers.

Aleks Le took to his Official Twitter Account to share the hilarious "Supreme" look of Goku that has made its way into countless memes on the internet for quite some time, bringing a level of refinement to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero premiere:

the 1st voice actor to sport Goku Drip to the Dragon Ball Super movie premiere pic.twitter.com/bBWxmUgys1 — Aleks Le (@AleksLeVO) August 13, 2022

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will arrive in North American theaters later this week, and rest assured, there are plenty of big changes and transformations for both the heroes and villains of this picture. With the manga recently bringing the Granolah The Survivor Arc to a close, it will be interesting to see if any of the events from this movie will find their way into the pages of the printed story.

While there has yet to be any news regarding the potential return of Dragon Ball Super's television series, the creative minds behind Super Hero have already stated that work has already begun on the next animated project in the series that spawned from the mind of Akira Toriyama.

What do you think of this amazing Goku fit?