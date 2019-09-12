Toonami Announces Date of Dragon Ball Super’s Finale

All good things must come to an end! Though the Dragon Ball Super anime ended in Japan quite some time ago, the English dubbed version currently airing on Cartoon Network’s Toonami programming block has continued on. With the finale inching ever closer, the network has given us a date as to when the Dragon Ball Super finale will make its swan song and the Tournament of Power will come to an end. Who will come out victorious at the end of the battle royale and which universe will manage to beat all others for the championship?

Twitter Source Toonami Squad managed to share that the upcoming finale for Dragon Ball Super will air on October 5th, promising to wrap a bow on the long running Tournament arc that saw numerous combatants from Universe Seven compete with a number of different realities to be the last men standing:

On the last episode of Dragon Ball Super, Jiren is the only combatant outside of Universe Seven that remains, facing off against Goku, Vegeta, Android 17, and an unconscious Freeza. In an attempt to take down the grey juggernaut, 17 performed a “self destruct” which did not manage to deliver the final blow, seemingly leaving everything to an exhausted Goku and Vegeta who are still seemingly no match for Jiren’s insane power level.

One interesting thing about this most recent episode on Toonami is that we got a much better understanding of who Jiren is and what his motivations are for not only joining the Tournament of Power but also why he has reached such insane levels of strength. Documenting the torments he went through as a child and the loss of his master, the strongest being in Universe Eleven is clearly dominating the competition as has been the case throughout most of the Tournament of Power!

While a new Dragon Ball Super anime series has yet to be announced, the story continues in the manga and the recent feature length film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, took place following the conclusion of the anime television series.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.