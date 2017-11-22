‘Dragon Ball Super’ May Be Teasing The Elimination Of 2 Universes

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super's 118th episode lie below!

Dragon Ball fans know the Tournament of Power is more than halfway done, but there are still plenty of fighters left in the ring. Universe 6 just lost two of its MVPs, but the team may not be the only one in danger of being wiped out. After all, a brand-new synopsis for Dragon Ball Super has opened up the possibility of a double elimination.

This week, a new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump is slated to debut in Japan, and a series of spoilers from the magazine have hit the Internet. Translator @Herms98 turned around the synopsis of Dragon Ball Super's 118th episode, and you can read up on it below:

"Gohan and Piccolo's tough fight! Gohan and Piccolo struggle against the desperate attacks of Universe 6's final warriors, Saonel and Pirina! Piccolo therefore thinks up a method attack their opponents won't expect.

Spoilers for DBS ep.118, airing December 3rd. Zarbuto is the guy with the mustache, by the way. https://t.co/VfhNB3UGV5 pic.twitter.com/Jeggl07Szl — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 22, 2017

Freeza This Week: Furious at being robbed of his pleasure?! Freeza tries to attack the paralyzed Zarbuto and co. but is infuriated when Goku's energy blast knocks Zarbuto and the co. out of bounds?!"

As you can see, Dragon Ball Super is about to put some pressure on Universe 6 and Universe 2. The pair will be put in a tough place if Universe 7 focuses all its energy on them, and Universe 6 is worse off than most. The team only has two members left, and Piccolo's surprising tag-team with Gohan could totally eliminate Universe 6 from the tournament.

As for Universe 2, the gang is also in a precarious place. The synopsis for episode 117 confirmed the Androids will take on Rozie and Ribrianne, but the pair are not mentioned in the synopsis for 118. The pair might be done away with in Dragon Ball Super's next episode, and the remainder of Universe 2 could follow thanks to Goku's Kamehameha.

With episode 118 being titled "Accelerating Tragedy: A Universe Vanishes…!", fans are expecting at least one universe to go belly up. @Herms98 notes the language in the synopsis is vague enough that multiple universes could be "getting the chop" at once, so the Tournament of Power could cull a sizeable portion of its roster in the upcoming weeks.

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.