‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Final Tournament of Power Promo

Dragon Ball Super is approaching the end of the Tournament of Power, and now we have the final promo for the event, which hypes the final eight fighters left in the competition:

One thing that jumps out immediately is that Gohan and Android 17 are both mentioned in the climax promo, giving fans renewed hope that the two Universe 7 fighters will make it out of this upcoming episode 124, in which they face the threats of Dyspo and Toppo, respectively.

Also very noticeable is that his promo features a very beat up Goku seemingly in his Ultra Instinct state (judging by the hair), with a very strange-looking aura of light around him. Is it just promo artwork (not to be taken as literal canon), or a hint at what’s coming?

When last we saw, Goku and Vegeta had powered themselves up to the max, in order to take on Jiren. The latest DBS teasers reveal that even at their massive power levels, the combined effort of Goku and Vegeta isn’t enough to stop Jiren, which has prompted serious question about what it will take for Goku and Co. to come out on top. Could the pic above hint at a fully mastered Ultra Instinct being the key?

