Dragon Ball Super: Why Vegeta Should Be the Next God of Destruction

Dragon Ball Super has been setting the stage for some major game-changes to take place. Even while the anime is on hiatus, the manga’s new arc, “Galactic Patrol Prisoner,” has moved Goku and Vegeta into their own respective new places, to receive new power-ups that will help them defeat the powerful new villain, Planet-Eater Moro. In Vegeta’s case, his new power-up quest has led him to the planet Yardrat, where Goku learned Instant Transmission. However, in mastering the secret power behind Yardrat’s special techniques (Spirit Control), Vegeta has now seen his power grow to truly godly levels.

If it wasn’t already apparent, Dragon Ball Super has now made the case for Why Vegeta Should be the next God of Destruction for Universe 7!

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 55 sees Vegeta training hard on Yardrat, and being informed by Elder Pybara that he’s indeed reached now levels of power, thanks to Yardrat’s Spirit Control technique. In fact, it’s stated that Vegeta has far surpassed what Goku achieved in Dragon Ball Z, in order to master Instant Transmission. However, when Moro’s forces attack Yardrat, Vegeta’s counter-attack is so powerful that he wipes out an entire city landscape. Vegeta is shocked to see his own malevolent power, and it’s up to Pybara to explain:

“You just witnessed your own nascent power. Before your training here, you body and spirit were so off-balance that you couldn’t project your own power very well.”

As we’ve seen throughout the saga of Dragon Ball Super, control of the chi (or spirit) is key in helping our Saiyan heroes tap into the divine powers of Super Saiyan God, SSB, or the larger heights of Ultra Instinct or Super Saiyan Blue Evolved. With Vegeta’s Yardrat training revealing that he (in no uncertain terms) has stronger Spirit Power than Goku, it suddenly makes the longtime fan theory that Goku will become Beerus successor seem like the more unlikely choice.

Beyond the latest evidence that Vegeta could handle the power of Hakai better than Goku, there’s also the question of temperament. Goku is a free-spirited fighter who rarely has any plan, structure, or code, beyond finding strong opponents to go all-out against. However, the last arcs of Dragon Ball Super have made it clear that Vegeta has made a full 180° turn from his villain beginnings in DBZ: Vegeta now has a strict code of protecting friends, family, and Saiyans of multiple universes. That code, plus the power he’s unlocked, puts Vegeta on par with Toppo of Universe 11, who ascended to become a Destroyer during the Tournament of Power.

In fact, the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc has dragged up some dark wrongs (Planet Namek) that Vegeta needs to now make right, while Moro presents a level of threat that could warrant a new Universe 7 Destroyer entering the training phase. That’s a trifecta of power, code, and duty that equals out to the makings of a powerful Destroyer God.

