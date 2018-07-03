You Can Get ‘Dragon Ball Super’ for Free Thanks to Microsoft

These days, watching Dragon Ball Super has never been easier. The show may have wrapped its run abroad, but Toonami is still working through its dub in the United States. Adult Swim is airing the show on prime-time TV, and Microsoft is getting in on that anime action. Yes, that’s right. You can get Dragon Ball Super on Microsoft account, and it is totally free for a limited time.

As you can see here, Dragon Ball Super has its first season up for sale free of charge. You can get the entire package in HD with Funimation’s English dub. Usually going for $27, this special deal gives you 13 episodes of Dragon Ball Super for free.

If you don’t want to watch the anime on your console, then you can access this download other ways. Since it is through Microsoft, the show can be watched via a HoloLens, PC, or your mobile device. And, if you enjoy the stream, you can buy the second and third seasons of Dragon Ball Super from Microsoft. Oh, and the fourth season is also available dubbed since Toonami wrapped its debut of the “Future Trunks” arc just last month.

Unsure whether you should check this free season out? You can check out its synopsis below:

“Goku and his friends are back and finally have time to live normal lives. But when a new, powerful being shows up, their peaceful home is threatened again. Can they defeat Beerus, the God of Destruction? And what of this Super Saiyan God he seeks!”

Are you going to check out this special deal while it lasts? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well.