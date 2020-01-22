Will Gohan Unlock New Mystic Form in Dragon Ball Soon?

Gohan has become a fan favorite in the franchise of Dragon Ball, with the son of Goku becoming his own man not just through his studies and departure from the life led by his dad, but also through his unique transformation that has been dubbed “Mystic”. With Dragon Ball Super once again giving the young hybrid Saiyan/Human a seat at the table during the Tournament of Power, once again giving him access to this transformation that he acquired toward the end of Dragon Ball Z, the warriors continue to grow in strength. With the power of the Gods and Ultra Instinct thrown into the mix, will Gohan be given another power up moving forward?

To get a better understanding of whether or not Gohan will acquire any new forms in the future, we need to get a better understanding of his “mystic” and/or “Ultimate” form. Originally granted to him thanks to the power of the Elder Kai, released from the breaking of the Z Sword during the Majin Buu saga, Gohan became, arguably, the strongest character at the end of that franchise, with his strength above even Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 form.

The Mystic transformation was defined originally as the older Kai unleashing one’s “potential”, which Gohan had done once before thanks to the Grand Elder on the Planet Namek when he was far younger. In a similar sense, while the latter didn’t make him the strongest around, it did multiply his power many times over, assisting him greatly in the battles against the Ginyu Force and Freeza.

So technically, Gohan has had his potential released twice, which obviously shows that his potential power level has yet to be reached. While he has told his father, right before the beginning of the Tournament of Power, that he wouldn’t be using the Super Saiyan transformation moving forward, it’s clear that his “Ultimate” form gives him far superior power.

With Moro acting as the current threat of Dragon Ball Super in the manga, the Z Fighters have had to find new ways to work around his energy sapping abilities as well as the powers of his henchmen. Perhaps Gohan will manage to hit a new level for his Mystic form, pushing his potential even further. Whether this will change his hair color or tap into the energy of the Gods or Ultra Instinct is definitely something to think about.

Gohan is always going to be an essential part of the Dragon Ball franchise, and with everyone’s power levels continuing to sky rocket, we’d bet money on the idea that a new transformation for him is in the cards at some point down the road.

