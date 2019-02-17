‘Dragon Ball’ to Bring Symphonic Concert Tour to U.S.

The Dragon Ball franchise had a monumental year in 2018 as it expanded its brand into various avenues with an anime series, film, video games, parade sightings, and various other merchandising opportunities. That train isn’t going to stop in 2019.

Toei Animation talked about many of its licensing and merchandising plans for the Dragon Ball franchise coming this year in the February issue of License Global magazine, and one of the efforts includes a special symphony tour in North America.

As spotted by Kanzenshuu, the magazine revealed plans for the franchise to have a special symphony tour in the United States and Canada later this year, “This summer, we will partner with Overlook to host a ‘Dragon Ball Z’ symphony concert in the U.S. and Canada. The audience can listen to the symphony while clips from the show play, allowing fans to see the story on-screen with live music.”

Partnering with Overlook, the Dragon Ball Z franchise will be having a 30th Anniversary special concert where music from the series will play alongside clips of the anime series. Unfortunately there’s no confirmation as to which of the songs will be played at these concerts, nor is there a concrete release date outside of the window of “Summer.”

The magazine also does not clarifying which music will be celebrated in this symphony tour either. Fans of the franchise know that the original Japanese release and the English dub have two completely different sounds. The Funimation soundtrack of the series has a much different feel than the original release, and has fans who prefer that soundtrack as well.

Though chances are this will celebrate the compositions of the original series. Still, it’s an event fans in North America will definitely be keeping an eye on as the “Summer” window draws near.

