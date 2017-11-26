Japan’s ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park Lets You Ride The Flying Nimbus

Have you ever watched Goku ride through the sky on his flying cloud in Dragon Ball and wished you could do the same? A new theme park in Japan has made that dream a reality.

J-World Tokyo is holding a limited Dragon Ball themed event, the “Dragon Ball Festival 2018 in J-World Tokyo” from November 23 to 28 and it not only features a rideable Flying Nimbus, but several other themed attractions and foods.

Operated by Namco from Sunshine City in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, J-World is an indoor theme park celebrating its fifth birthday and has held events for other popular Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump series like One Piece and Naruto. Not only will children be allowed to charge a Virtual Reality Kamehameha Wave, but they will also get to ride the park’s main attraction, the “Mini Flying Nimbus Practice Ground!”

Along with the rideable Nimbus, there is a high flying Virtual Reality roller coaster simulation where kids will be able to fly alongside Goku on the “Zenkai Flying Nimbus.”

But in order to ride any of these Nimbus attraction, kids must pass a test. One of those tests is “fighting” at the World Martial Arts Tournament as kids must defeat World Champion Mr. Satan at rock-paper-scissors while Freeza threateningly lurks over the horizon.

After enjoying these rides and attractions, kids will also be able to enjoy the numerous Dragon Ball themed foods. There is cotton candy in the shape and color of the Flying Nimbus, cookies adorned with photos of popular Dragon Ball characters like Goku and Vegeta, an ice cream molded to look like the Nimbus, and even Takoyaki jokingly referencing the time Vegeta nervously cooked it for the God of Destruction Beerus in Dragon Ball Super.

Both kids and parents can also enjoy a room modeled after the Saiyans. There’s a Saiyan space pod smack dab in the center, and even a set of armor attendees can take photos with. Then attendees can even purchase a souvenir Dragon Ball Radar replica to take home with them.

This limited event sure seems like a treat for Japanese fans, or any fans who happen to be in the area.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 11:30 p.m

