Dragon Ball Is Getting Its Own Theme Park

It's official. Dragon Ball is getting its very own theme park. The big project was just announced in tandem with the team at Shueisha. As it turns out, the world's first Dragon Ball Theme Park is being built in Saudi Arabia with help from Quiddiya Investment Company.

"The Saudi Arabia-based Qiddiya Investment Company has announced that it will be constructing the World's only ever Dragon Ball theme park as part of its "Qiddiya" giga project," the official Dragon Ball site shared with fans.

(Photo: Shueisha)

According to the new press release, the Dragon Ball theme park will consist of seven different areas across 500,000 square meters. The park itself plans to recreate the world of Dragon Ball, so it will include areas like Beerus' Planet, Kame House, Capsule Corporation, and more.

"At the park, visitors will be able to join an adventure with Goku and pals as they enjoy the world of Dragon Ball, from the very beginning of the anime all the way up through Dragon Ball Super," the note reads.

And of course, a theme park dedicated to Dragon Ball would be nothing without attractions. The theme park will boast five state-of-the-art rides alongside more than 30 attractions. Plus, a 70-meter tall replica of Shenron will be placed in the park as part of a roller coaster. And to top things off, the theme park will accommodate fans in Dragon Ball-themed hotels that "enable fans to immerse themselves in the world of Dragon Ball for an entire day of fun."

As you can imagine, this massive theme park is about to become a major destination for Dragon Ball fans. It also goes to show the kind of legacy that Son Goku wields. This reputation has become apparent over the past month in the wake of some tragic news. If you did not know, the series creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, passed away on March 1st. The artist's sudden passing left millions to mourn, and global tributes continue to pour out for the artist. We can only assume the Dragon Ball Theme Park will embody the spirit of Toriyama. And as more news comes out about the locale, fans can get plans together for a visit.

