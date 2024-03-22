Dragon Ball Super Finally Gives Us Gohan vs Broly

Dragon Ball Super's latest chapter is the first before the manga goes on an indefinite hiatus. As the world still mourns the loss of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, shonen fans aren't sure if this installment might be the series' last. If this is the final chapter, it goes out with a bang, by not just bringing the fight featuring father and son to a close, but also pits Gohan's Beast form against the overwhelming power of the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 103, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Anime fans don't receive a definitive answer to who is stronger between Goku in Ultra Instinct and Gohan in Beast mode, though Gohan does get a shot that knocks his father out of his current ultimate transformation. Realizing that his son's new energy is far closer to that of Broly's than Ultra Instinct, Goku takes the chance to tag out and allows the Legendary Super Saiyan to tag in. While we don't get a definitive answer as to whether Gohan or Broly is stronger, we do get a surprising moment for the Legendary Super Saiyan.

Gohan Vs. Broly: Beasts Unleashed

As Gohan proves that he has control over his Beast Form, so too does Broly show that he is able to control his rage thanks to his recent training. In a moment that Goku and Vegeta feared, the Legendary Super Saiyan transforms into a Super Saiyan once again, but with a major twist. Rather than going berserk and losing his mind, Broly keeps his composure and has no change to his personality.

Gohan Beast in one chapter: Fought the 3 strongest saiyans Broly, Goku & Vegeta without losing, whilst further evolving, & was confirmed by Whis himself that the “beast” form is NOT a divine technique, but rather his own natural gift🔥 BRO IS MF HIM #dbspoilers #dbs103 pic.twitter.com/e7TAYOWrof — Masked_saiyan101 (@DbsContents) March 16, 2024

Unfortunately, we aren't able to see how this fight ends as Goku, Vegeta, Goten, and Trunks enter the fray, creating a Super Saiyan royal rumble. Following the battle, Broly remains on Beerus' planet as the other Saiyans return to Earth, most likely continuing his training which is far more mental than it is physical at this point. Should Dragon Ball Super's manga continue, the Legendary Super Saiyan is sure to have a continued role in the Z-Fighters' future.

Who do you think is the stronger Saiyan when it comes to Gohan and Broly? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.