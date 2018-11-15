‘Dragon Ball’: Here’s What Tom Hiddleston Could Look Like as Cell

Popular fan artist BossLogic has been going on tear lately, producing some impressive artwork that fan-casts a live-action Dragon Ball movie. So far there have been some inspired choices in casting and design for characters like Future Trunks, Master Roshi, Mr. Satan and Androids 16, 17, and 18, but today’s work blows them all out of the water.

Check out what Marvel Cinematic Universe star Tom Hiddleston would look like as Perfect Cell!

Was looking for someone perfect for cell, @twhiddleston will do 🙂 pic.twitter.com/TV0PGq6bUH — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 9, 2018

While the design is pretty immaculate in its details, Hiddleston’s signature good looks are all but unrecognizable in this Cell makeup, costume, and prosthetics. However, Hiddleston’s performance as Loki — particularly that dark sequence with Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow in Avengers — proves that hr has the chops for an intense-yet-controlled smoldering menace that would be perfect for Cell.

The “Cell Saga” was one of Dragon Ball Z‘s longer and sci-fi-heavy arcs. It featured a Back to the Future-style storyline about Vegeta’s son Trunks coming back from a future timeline in which Red Ribbon Army scientist Dr. Gero’s groundbreaking android creations run amok and basically destroy the world. Goku dies of a rare heart disease and is unable to battle the androids, but when Future Trunks brings back a cure for the heart disease and saves Goku’s life, it sets off a rippling effect in time that creates alternate versions of events — including one where Dr. Gero’s most fearsome creation, Cell, emerges in the future and finds his way back to Goku and the Z-Fighters’ current timeline. Cell was created from a mix of the future’s greatest warriors (Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, King Cold, Piccolo), and was given the ability to absorb other androids and add them to his matrix. When he absorbed Androids 17 and 18, he became the “Perfect Cell” you see depicted above.

Dragon Ball fans have been calling for Cell’s return with increasing frequency, as many want to see how Cell would evolve in Dragon Ball Super‘s expanded world of characters and power-ups. The Dragon Ball Super manga has opened the door for it to happen, so while we wait for that event to (hopefully) unfold in the near-future, getting this kind of live-action version of the villain would be a nice win, as well.

