First-Ever ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Tour Announces New US Dates

Are you ready for a Dragon Ball vacation? Well, if you cannot afford a trip to Japan, then there is a way to celebrate all things Son Goku in the states. This year, Toei Animation will bring its first-ever Dragon Ball tour to the U.S., and new dates for the event just went live.

If you head over to Toei’s official website for the inaugural tour, you will find a slew of new dates have been added to its calendar. Previously, fans knew the event would hit up San Diego in July 2018 to align with San Diego Comic Con. However, other cities like Portland and New York City have been added.

You can check out the updated dates below:

San Diego – July 2018

Washington D.C. – August 2018

Toronta – August 2018

Portland – September 2018

New York City – October 2018

So far, there are two more dates being planned for the big event, but those locales are being kept quiet for the moment. Toei Animation has said it will announced those remaining dates at a future time.

As for what this Dragon Ball tour will involve, fans are being kept in the dark about the ordeal. Toei Animation has written up a very short description of the event, but it refrains from giving away specific details.

“The biggest Dragon Ball event of all time is coming to the USA and Canada. Consisting of 7 stops, starting in San Diego!! Expect exclusive items and a one-of-a-kind experience,” the site describes the debut event.

Still, there is a bit of new information regarding the tour’s programming. Toei did confirm the brands it will be showcasing at its dates, and a slew will be present at the stops. Tamashii Nations, Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Legends, Bandai Shokugan, and more will also be a part of the tour’s U.S. stops.

