Dragon Ball: Viral Anime Brings Ultra Instinct Face-to-Face With Ultra Ego

Goku and Vegeta at their strongest have yet to be officially animated so Dragon Ball fans are taking matters into their own hands.

To counteract Goku's Ultra Ego, Dragon Ball Super made sure to finally give the Prince of all Saiyans an ultimate transformation in Ultra Ego. While Vegeta's latest form has yet to hit any anime adaptation to date, that isn't stopping fans of the shonen series from creating their own animations to imagine what the transformation will look like in motion. While Dragon Ball Super's anime remains in hiatus, it's obvious that shonen fans are dying to see Vegeta's latest form in action.

If you're unfamiliar with Vegeta's Ultra Ego transformation, the Saiyan Prince gains it during the Granolah The Survivor Arc, a manga storyline that has yet to be animated. Prior to taking on an all-powerful bounty hunter with a score to settle with the Saiyans, Vegeta trains with Beerus the God of Destruction to gain a new level of power. Besides Vegeta now being on a similar level as Ultra Instinct, the new form also changes his appearance to make him look far closer to a God of Destruction than a Saiyan warrior. While Vegeta's power-up wasn't enough to take down Granolah, it's a major ace up the Saiyan's sleeve for future battles.

Ultra Instinct Vs. Ultra Ego: Which Transformation Reigns Supreme?

The fan-made animation imagines the long-awaited confrontation of the two "Ultra" power-ups, having recently gone viral amongst Dragon Ball fans on social media. At present, Dragon Ball Super's manga has yet to conclude which of these forms is stronger and it might remain an unanswered question. Following the tragic loss of creator Akira Toriyama, the manga has gone on an indefinite hiatus and it's a question whether the series will return.

This fall will see one of Toriyama's last works hitting the small screen, as Dragon Ball Daima is set to see the Z-Fighters in a wild new scenario. Thanks to a wish on the Dragon Balls, Goku and company have been transformed into child versions of themselves, which is sure to be a problem when it comes to tackling powerful villains.

Which Ultra transformation do you think reigns supreme in Dragon Ball Super? Do you think we'll one day see Ultra Ego officially animated? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.