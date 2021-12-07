Dragon Ball Super Has Confirmed Ultra Ego’s Origins

Dragon Ball Super has finally revealed to fans the idea for Vegeta’s new Ultra Ego form had come from! The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has been one of the most intriguing arcs of the series yet as unlike previous fights, the fight against the current foes has unfolded in a completely new kind of way. This even included the reveal of a new form Vegeta had sparked through his God of Destruction training with Beerus, Unlike Goku’s Ultra Instinct, Vegeta’s new form is completely on the opposite end and is something wholly unique to himself.

As artist for the Dragon Ball Super manga Toyotaro had explained, he was the one who came up with the design and name for Vegeta’s Ultra Ego form and got the stamp of approval from original series creator Akira Toriyama. In a special interview to commemorate the newest volume release and the upcoming showcase for the series at Jump Festa (which will also debut the first in color look for Ultra Ego), Toyotaro opened up about how he not only came up with the name for the form but the inspirations behind its look as well.

“The original Japanese words for ‘Instinct’ and ‘Ego’ are similar, but depending on the kanji, or the reading, Instinct becomes ‘Your body moves on your own,’ right? So that’s Ultra Instinct,” Toyotaro began (as translated by @DBSChronicles on Twitter), “On the other hand, even though the Japanese for ‘Ego’ is similar to ‘Instinct’ if you look closely at the kanji, you could explain it as, ‘Doing as you please,’ right? In short, it’s the difference between ‘your body moving freely’ and ‘moving your body freely.‘” Elaborating further, Toyotaro then broke it down even further.

“I think the way the meaning diverge like that is so cool. I did worry calling it ‘Ultra Ego’ was a bit too obvious, but it was an interesting one,”Toyotaro continued, “I figured it would be easy for fans to remember, so I took the opportunity to create ‘Ultra Ego’ and have it be the polar opposite to ‘Ultra Instinct.’ As for the design, Toyotaro confirmed that it was supposed to mirror some of Beerus’ looks due to the connection to the God and Angels, “Ultra Instinct is a technique of the angels, but Ego is different, and it’s a technique used by Gods of Destruction.”

"So fundamentally, I was trying to capture Beerus' essence," Toyotaro continued before admitting, "I haven't confirmed it Toriyama-sensei planned this or not, but I feel like Ultra Instinct Goku has silver hair because Whis has it of the same color…Either way, I envisioned how Vegeta would look like if you incorporated a little of Beerus' design."