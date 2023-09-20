Dragon Ball Launches New Web Series: Watch

Dragon Ball has done a lot in its time. From its original manga to its video game outings, the franchise will do just about anything to reach fans. In recent years, Dragon Ball has even reached out with web series like Super Dragon Ball Heroes. And now, it seems a brand-new web series has launched that no one saw coming.

The update comes from Bandai Namco France of all places as you can see above. It turns out the first episode of Dragon Ball's stop-motion web series. The cute update brings the Dragon Ball Stars action figure line to life, and it recreates a number of infamous series from Dragon Ball's history.

From Goku Black to Super Saiyan God Goku, the entire gang is here. You can see a number of Dragon Ball Stars' best pieces. Of course, you can buy most any of these action figures from Bandai Namco online. So if you are game to drop some money, you can make your own stop-motion project at home.

Obviously, Dragon Ball fans were surprised to see this update as it came with zero warning. The update comes amid fervor in the fandom as Dragon Ball is gearing up for a big update. If you did not know, Dragon Ball is preparing to head to New York Comic Con for a special main stage panel. The event's description promises a mysterious teaser will be shown to attendees, so the fandom is up in arms. From a new movie announcement to an anime comeback, Dragon Ball fans want it all. So until NYCC gets underway, they can binge this stop-motion project to tide them over.

