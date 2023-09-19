Why Dragon Ball Super Should Introduce The Time Patrol

Dragon Ball Super is preparing to end its retelling of the latest film of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Despite the fight against Cell Max inching toward its finale, next to nothing is known regarding what the manga has in store for the Z-Fighters' future. While the threat of Black Frieza looms, now might be a good time to start digging into the multiverse and bring a major element from Super Dragon Ball Heroes into the main continuity in the Time Patrol.

One of the biggest strengths of Dragon Ball Heroes is its ability to throw everything and the kitchen sink into its story, as the anime adaptation will routinely create tales to reflect new inclusions from the video game in Japan. While the spin-off will focus on versions of Goku, Vegeta, and the Z-Fighters from the "main" universe, the Time Patrol is introduced as a universe unto itself. This time-hopping force consists of very different iterations of the shonen heroes while adding in some unexpected transformations for good measure. Certainly, finally bringing Super Saiyan 4 into the main canon is something that fans have been looking forward to ever since the simian form first made its Dragon Ball GT debut, and the Time Patrol has more than one member who can employ it.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Time Patrol Vs. Z-Fighters

Introducing the Time Patrol as opponents to the Z-Fighters we've come to know would be an excellent way to see the worlds collide. While we recently had the question answered as to which is more powerful when comparing Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker to Ultra Instinct, seeing a battle break out in a style similar to Tournament of Power between Universe 7 and their time-traveling counterparts would be an interesting hook. You could also include Black Frieza for good measure as both sides could attempt to take down the new strongest being in the universe.

With Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast now a part of the Z-Fighters' roster, it's time to crack open even stronger opponents to threaten the Z-Fighters, and alternate versions of themselves would fit the bill. Luckily, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is still going strong, offering fans new anime adventures via the upcoming Meteor Mission following the conclusion of the Ultra God Mission.

Do you want to see the Time Patrol make the leap to Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.