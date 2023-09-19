Dragon Ball "Gender Reveal" Party Goes Viral

As anime has gotten bigger in recent years, the medium manages to find itself in some wild, unexpected places. Such is definitely the case with the Dragon Ball franchise, which has permeated numerous avenues in the world as Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters continue to hit the scene thanks to Dragon Ball Super. In one of the strangest, most inventive moments to date, the Eternal Dragon has gone viral thanks to Shenron's involvement in a recent gender reveal party.

The Dragon Balls were the deus ex machina in the first series that introduced shonen fans to Son Goku, Bulma, Krillin, PIccolo, and Master Roshi to name a few. With the wishing orbs managing to bring back several heroes, and villains, back from the dead, the Z-Fighters' adventures in the stars and in alternate universes have only ushered in new Dragon Balls with new dragons to be summoned from them. During the Tournament of Power arc in the anime adaptation, shonen fans were introduced to the largest dragon to date thanks to the "Super Dragon Balls". Appearing as spheres that dwarfed planets, these new set of Dragon Balls had the ability to grant any wish, even when it came to bringing back trillions of souls from the dead.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

A Dragon Ball Gender Reveal For The Ages

It's no surprise to see that this Dragon Ball-themed Gender Reveal Party went viral thanks to its use of Shenron. Lighting a flame in the Eternal Dragon's mouth, the prolific anime icon was able to let loose a puff of smoke that gave the parents some important information. The party even included a baby Pan, who has since aged a few years and is well on her way to becoming a full-fledged Z-Fighter, as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero proved.

While neither the Moro nor Granolah Arcs have been animated as of yet, the two storylines have plenty of use for the Dragon Balls on Earth and beyond. Fans are still waiting on word as to when Dragon Ball Super's anime will return, though New York Comic-Con is hinting at a major reveal when it comes to the future of the series.

What has been your favorite Eternal Dragon in the Dragon Ball series so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.