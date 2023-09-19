Dragon Ball Hits the Soccer Pitch With Viral Pro Cameo

Mickey and Minnie. Salt and pepper. There are a lot of things that go together in life. In recent years, anime and sports have made their connection clear as dozens of pro athletes have opened up about their shonen role models. Now, Dragon Ball has driven that tie home, and it did so with help from a special soccer cameo.

The update came from Peru as one of the nation's top soccer (or football) teams hit the field. It was there the fans of Sporting Cristal went viral for their tribute. The group raised a massive cutout of Goku's soccer-loving twin, and the footage is pretty impressive.

After all, the clip shows the fans of Sporting Cristal behind the goal heaving their anime cutout to full height. There is no denying the character's tie to Dragon Ball as this fan-made fighter closely resembles Goku. However, it seems this mascot is less about Gohan's dad and more about the Sporting Cristal team.

Videos of the in-game tribute have gone viral online everywhere from Reddit to TikTok. This Dragon Ball nod is also just one of many to take a swing at pro sports. Goku has been roped into a number of matches in the past from World Cup celebrations to Argentinian finals. Now, Sporting Cristal has embraced its anime legacy.

Of course, we're sure Goku would love to try his hand at soccer, and Sporting Cristal would be honored to welcome the Saiyan to its team. The sports club was founded in 1955, and it has become renowned for its football team. Given its rivalry with Club Universitario de Deportes, we are sure Vegeta would side with the opponents just to test Goku's athletic mettle. But if the heroes are as good at soccer as they are at baseball, well – everyone better duck for cover!

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball Super nod? Did you ever take Goku for a soccer buff? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!