Fans Can’t Believe Dragon Ball Z Turns 30 Today

Dragon Ball Z was many fans’ first introduction into Akira Toriyama’s massive manga and anime franchise, and the series’ first episode officially premiered on April 26, 1989 on Fuji Television in Japan. Though Japan was able to officially celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the anime series yesterday, now fans around the world have been able to send out some good words for the series themselves. It’s been the perfect time for fans to relive the series.

Going back through their memories, sharing some fantastic art, fans of the franchise have been taking to Twitter to share their congratulatory messages and can’t believe this franchise has been going on for more than 30 years now.

Dragon Ball Z was many fans’ first introduction to the series as the sequel to the original Dragon Ball series featured a major overhaul of what had come before. Rather than facing more mystical or human enemies, the franchise went to space and has never been the same as now Dragon Ball Super has introduced a multiverse, gods and angels, and all sorts of new ideas. But it all began for many fans here.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about Dragon Ball Z turning 30, and let us know your favorite moments or memories in the comments or talk to me directly @Valdezology on Twitter!

A Special Word from Toei!

April 26. A milestone date that will live in our hearts forever.



Happy Anniversary to 30 SPECTACULAR YEARS of D R A G O N B A L L Z!!! 🐲



Celebrate with us on this momentous occasion! #DBZ30th 🎉👐💥 pic.twitter.com/oW3tmAY6p5 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) April 26, 2019

Humble Beginnings

On this day 30 years ago, Dragon Ball Z first aired on Fuji TV at 7:00PM. It remained in that time slot until its final episode on January 31st, 1996 #DBZ30 pic.twitter.com/0BeQAYwyiM — DragonBallArt&Tidbits (@DBArtAndTidbits) April 25, 2019

Artists are Coming Together!

Dragon Ball Z 30th Anniversary Collaboration

This Project was put together by 11 talented artists and I hope you all enjoy the results.

Credits to who had what role are in the attached tweet

Thank you guys for your hard work



I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do pic.twitter.com/T6fsubIXnC — FTW Artzz || Commissions Open (@FTWStudios99) April 26, 2019

“All [of] my Childhood [is] in Each of these Characters”

Today. The 30th anniversary of the best I’ve seen in my life. Dragon ball Z. If it were not for this anime, I would never have found the world of anime. All my childhood in each of these characters, like not forgetting those moments of the goku adventures. #DBZ30th pic.twitter.com/D2Ty8Tc0XZ — ZNikolasX1 (@Darksito2019) April 26, 2019

“Forever Grateful for the Memories”

Today marks the 30th anniversary of Dragon Ball Z, and I have loved being able to enjoy it for 21 of those years. It is a series that has shaped my childhood and life, and I am forever grateful for the memories it has made for me and my family and friends. #DBZ30th — FishtakesReviews (@FishTakes) April 26, 2019

Here’s a Stunning Goku!

Celebrating 30 years of Dragon Ball Z pic.twitter.com/7RM9LU9ZLJ — nek (@_nekiis) April 26, 2019

A Striking New Look for the Z Warriors!

Happy 30th Anniversary DragonballZ!! pic.twitter.com/jKzayEtlRM — Brett Booth (@Demonpuppy) April 26, 2019

Remembering One of Goku’s Big Losses…

One of the pieces for the 30th anniversary DBZ collab I took a part of. I would say this is my most favorite.#DragonBallZ #DBZ #dbz30th #beerus #goku #art pic.twitter.com/9lG869zvs7 — Levon Bellamy (@LevionB123) April 26, 2019

Here’s to Another 30!