When Did Dragon Ball Super's Moro Arc Go Wrong?

When Moro Became Cell (Photo: Bandai & Viz Media) When Moro first hit the scene, he looked wholly unique, sporting the aesthetic of what an elderly space wizard would look like. Using his wizardry to absorb energy rather than straight-up fisticuffs against the Z Fighters, he was eventually able to use the Dragon Balls to make himself far younger than his initial appearance. When Moro absorbed his artificial henchman in OG-731, he took an appearance that was so close to Cell that it hammered home the similarities in the arc overall!

When Vegeta Didn't Win (Photo: Shueisha) Vegeta was the most interesting character during the Moro Arc hands down, first attempting to make amends for the Namekians he killed on the Planet Namek, and then gaining entirely new abilities by training on the same world that taught Goku how to use Instant Transmission, the Planet Yardrat! Though Vegeta had the upper hand against Moro when he arrived on Earth, Moro's power boost gave him the edge and the Prince of the Saiyans was relegated to being a tool for Goku to use to achieve victory. Vegeta taking home the gold would have broken the mold of the Shonen series that may often be thought of as too predictable!

Goku Unveils His New "Transformation" (Photo: Viz Media) When Moro was fused with the planet Earth, Goku was given a power boost thanks to Vegeta's new tricks, getting the energy to win from none other than Uub. In order to ultimately defeat Moro, Goku unleashed a bizarre new technique that created a larger version of himself using this new energy, with many fans noting that the transformation was similar to the technique of Sasuke Uchiha in the ninja franchise of Naruto when he summoned Susanoo. While we could see Vegeta doing something like this thanks to his training, Goku pulling this out of his back pocket was a bit too much.

When Goku Hands Moro A Senzu Bean (Photo: Viz Media) Goku's stupidity during some of his fights in the Dragon Ball franchise has become legendary at this point, but the Saiyan handing a Senzu to Moro was simply too much for many fans. Once again harkening back to the Cell Saga when he did the same with the biological creation of Dr. Gero, Goku doomed the Earth many times over during the fight which left fans slapping their foreheads in frustration.