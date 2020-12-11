When Did Dragon Ball Super's Moro Arc Go Wrong?
Dragon Ball Super's Moro Arc is wrapping this month, with the final battle between the energy absorbing wizard and the Z Fighters having already come to an end, we decided that now was the best time to look back at the saga and explore what instances might have pushed the event over the edge. With many fans having mixed feelings about the arc overall, the series definitely has its good moments but it seems to many that the bad might definitely outweigh the good when push comes to shove!
When Moro Became Cell
When Moro first hit the scene, he looked wholly unique, sporting the aesthetic of what an elderly space wizard would look like. Using his wizardry to absorb energy rather than straight-up fisticuffs against the Z Fighters, he was eventually able to use the Dragon Balls to make himself far younger than his initial appearance. When Moro absorbed his artificial henchman in OG-731, he took an appearance that was so close to Cell that it hammered home the similarities in the arc overall!
When Vegeta Didn't Win
Vegeta was the most interesting character during the Moro Arc hands down, first attempting to make amends for the Namekians he killed on the Planet Namek, and then gaining entirely new abilities by training on the same world that taught Goku how to use Instant Transmission, the Planet Yardrat! Though Vegeta had the upper hand against Moro when he arrived on Earth, Moro's power boost gave him the edge and the Prince of the Saiyans was relegated to being a tool for Goku to use to achieve victory. Vegeta taking home the gold would have broken the mold of the Shonen series that may often be thought of as too predictable!
Goku Unveils His New "Transformation"
When Moro was fused with the planet Earth, Goku was given a power boost thanks to Vegeta's new tricks, getting the energy to win from none other than Uub. In order to ultimately defeat Moro, Goku unleashed a bizarre new technique that created a larger version of himself using this new energy, with many fans noting that the transformation was similar to the technique of Sasuke Uchiha in the ninja franchise of Naruto when he summoned Susanoo. While we could see Vegeta doing something like this thanks to his training, Goku pulling this out of his back pocket was a bit too much.
When Goku Hands Moro A Senzu Bean
Goku's stupidity during some of his fights in the Dragon Ball franchise has become legendary at this point, but the Saiyan handing a Senzu to Moro was simply too much for many fans. Once again harkening back to the Cell Saga when he did the same with the biological creation of Dr. Gero, Goku doomed the Earth many times over during the fight which left fans slapping their foreheads in frustration.
When Moro Fused With The Earth
The idea of Moro fusing with the Earth might have worked if he didn't look so utterly goofy in the process. With this fusion coming about thanks in part to the "jump sharking moment" supplied by Goku, this "Perfect Form" for Moro simply wasn't as threatening and terrifying as it could have ultimately been!