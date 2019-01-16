Dragon Ball Art Imagines Disney Crossover With Broly And The Beast

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Broly might have been the last time that we saw the Z Fighters in the world of anime, with this feature-length film being considered one of the best stories in Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise, and one fan has managed to combine the world of the Saiyans with the unlikely Disney story of Beauty and the Beast! Though we have yet to know when, or if, the Legendary Super Saiyan will be returning to the world of Dragon Ball following his big debut into the main continuity, fans certainly would love to see Broly meet the Z Fighters once again!

Dragon Ball's Broly first appeared in the eighth film of the Dragon Ball Z series, being introduced as a Saiyan that held a grudge against Son Goku as a result of the main protagonist screaming next to him when they were both babies on Planet Vegeta. With the latest movie giving Broly a bit more meat to his back story and a serious power up as he was able to outfight both Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue forms, he was only ultimately defeated once the two main Z Fighters were able to successfully pull off the fusion dance and bring Gogeta into the main canon for the first time!

Instagram Artist Unreal DBZ shared this impressive fan art by Fran Fuentes Art that places Broly and Cheelai into the roles of the Beast and Belle, as they remake the ballroom scene that has become one of the most well known Disney animated scenes in the history of the company:

With the Moro Arc about to conclude in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, it certainly seems that Broly will have a higher probability to return to the Shonen series now than any time before, as a new storyline will have to be created for Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters to participate in. With the Broly film ending with the Legendary Super Saiyan creating a shaky truce with Goku, it will definitely be interesting to see how the character will make his grand re-entrance to the franchise.

