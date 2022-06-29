Dragon Ball Debuts Special Tribute from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to see Gohan as one of the stars of the Shonen movie, with the son of Goku fighting alongside Piccolo against the return of the Red Ribbon Army. To help celebrate the Shonen franchise, the creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Hirohiko Araki, took the opportunity to show off his artistic skills by recreating a pivotal moment from the Cell Game of Dragon Ball Z. While there has never been an official crossover between these two Shonen franchises, this new art shows what Dragon Ball characters might look like if they arrived in the Joestar universe.

The return of the Red Ribbon Army is hinting at a major return, with spoilers arriving online thanks to the movie hitting theaters in Japan, though fans in North America still have to wait a few weeks for the film to hit theaters in the West to see what characters are making a comeback. With both Piccolo and Gohan set to receive new transformations in the upcoming Shonen film, it's clear that Super Hero will have a big effect on the future of Dragon Ball Super. The television series has yet to announce when it will return, but we could see the events of the movie have an effect within the pages of the manga following the Granolah The Survivor Arc.

In the latest manga issue of Saikyo Jump, Hirohiko Araki took the opportunity to test out his artistic skills within the world of Dragon Ball Z, giving us new art for both Gohan and Cell from the story of the Cell Games which would introduce fans to the new transformation known as Super Saiyan 2:

Dragon Ball Super Gallery #12

Volume 33 Redraw by Hirohiko Araki

- From Saikyo Jump (August 2022) pic.twitter.com/r4Yg4aujXn — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) June 29, 2022

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has a bright future ahead of it in 2022, with the anime adaptation set to return on Netflix via new episodes of the Stone Ocean. On the manga side of things, new chapters of the Joestars are hitting with side stories in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak, with Araki continuing to work on the main series via the tentatively titled ninth part of the franchise named JoJo Lands.

