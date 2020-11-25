Dragon Ball Z Channels JoJo's Bizarre Adventure for Hilarious Raditz Sketch

✖

Dragon Ball Z and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are two of the biggest Shonen franchises in the world today, with both series continuing via their respective anime and manga story lines, but one fan has managed to fuse the popular franchises together by taking the brother of Goku and implanting him into one of the most popular memes created by Hirohiko Araki! Though Raditz died within the first episodes of Dragon Ball Z, he introduced anime audiences to the idea of the Saiyans and laid the ground work for the arrival of Vegeta, the prince of the Saiyans!

Raditz certainly got a bum deal when it came to the many characters of the Dragon Ball franchise, being eliminated thanks to the team work of Goku and Piccolo in the first adventure of the sequel series of Dragon Ball Z. Unlike the likes of Vegeta, Freeza, and Majin Buu, the antagonist wasn't given the opportunity to come back to life and join the Z Fighters for future adventures, but it certainly would be interesting if the Akira Toriyama franchise were to revisit the long haired Saiyan in the future. With a paltry power level of 1,200, Raditz would definitely have to do some serious training to even reach the same strength as the lower members of the Z Fighters' roster.

Twitter Artist Nortuet shared this hilarious meme that imagines Raditz approaching the first being he encountered when he landed on the Planet Earth, a farmer with a shotgun who has become a fan favorite character over the years, and makes for the perfect figure to add into the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

This meme comes specifically from the third season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, during the final battle between Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando that ended the war of the Stardust Crusaders. Though Dio ultimately lost the battle, he is attempting to win the war with the next season of the anime in Stone Ocean. As fans wait to see when the adventures of Jolyne Cujoh will be confirmed by David Production, it's clear that the world of the Joestars has found its way into a number of unexpected places in the world.

